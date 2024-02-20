TNPSC appoints 213 candidates to TNUHDB

CHENNAI: Through the selection committee of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), as many as 213 persons have been selected for various posts in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department TM Anbarasan.

Additionally, during an event, the Minister issued appointment orders to 63 assistant engineers, two junior assistants, and three bill collectors selected through the staff selection board.

Interacting with the audience, the Minister said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that vacant government posts will be filled through TNPSC. And, following this, appointment orders were also issued to 1,598 candidates selected for various departments in the State."

Subsequently, the TNUHDB has issued job orders to 63 recently.

"TNUHDB is building and providing flats for those belonging to economically weaker backgrounds. Hence to carry out this work without any delay, the newly appointed assistant engineers have been directed to work diligently, "added the Minister.