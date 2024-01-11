TNPSC announces results for the Group II services

CHENNAI: In a day ahead of the scheduled date, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday released the results of the main examination conducted for the posts in Group II and IIA services.

"Regarding the selection for direct recruitment to the posts included in the combined civil services examination (Group II, IIA services), the results for the main written examination which was held on February 25, 2023 for 51,987 candidates, has been published in the Commission's websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in for both interview and non-interview posts simultaneously, " said Ajay Yadav, Controller of Examinations, TNPSC.

The list of register number of 483 candidates who have been provisionally admitted to onscreen certificate verification for interview posts (161 vacancies in Group II) has been published on the commission's website.

The candidates included in the list are also eligible for non-interview posts in the recruitment (Group IIA), provided they possess requisite qualification as per the notification.

Further, the candidates who opt for interview posts in the counselling to be conducted for interview posts in the recruitment, will not be considered for selection for non-interview posts.

After finalisation of selection for interview posts, the marks obtained in the main written examination, rank position etc., of candidates for non-interview posts will be published in the commission's website in interactive mode, before the conduct of physical certificate verification-cum-counselling for non-interview posts.

Meanwhile, the Commission has increased the vacancies for Group II/IIA services.

According to the latest information, there are 161 vacancies in Group II services (interview posts) and 5,990 vacancies in IIA services (non-interview posts).