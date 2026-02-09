TNPSC reschedules Group II and IIA mains papers to March 15

According to the notification issued by Examination Controller A Shanmuga Sundaram, Group II and IIA Paper I (Tamil language qualifying test) and Group IIA Paper II (general studies, general aptitude and reasoning) will be held on March 15.

The hall tickets will be uploaded on or before February 28, and candidates can download them using their OTR number. The commission said intimation will be sent to candidates through their registered email IDs and SMS.