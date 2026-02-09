TNPSC reschedules Group II and IIA mains papers to March 15

CHENNAI: A day after the goof-up in examination centre allotment led to the cancellation of the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II and IIA) mains, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Monday announced that the two papers have been rescheduled to March 15.
According to the notification issued by Examination Controller A Shanmuga Sundaram, Group II and IIA Paper I (Tamil language qualifying test) and Group IIA Paper II (general studies, general aptitude and reasoning) will be held on March 15.
The hall tickets will be uploaded on or before February 28, and candidates can download them using their OTR number. The commission said intimation will be sent to candidates through their registered email IDs and SMS.
Meanwhile, the Combined Civil Services Examination Group II mains scheduled for February 22, will be held as per schedule. The hall tickets for the examination will be released on February 11, and candidates will be informed through their registered email IDs and SMS.
For Group IIA, the recruitment covers vacancies to posts including senior inspector, audit inspector, audit supervisor, junior assistant grade III and senior revenue inspector, among others. A total of 9,457 candidates were eligible to appear for the Group IIA mains examination after clearing the preliminary examination