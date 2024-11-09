TNPSC adds 213 more vacancies to Group-2, 2A posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for Group-2, 2A posts to 2,540 from 2,327.

A notification published on the official website on November 9 stated that an additional 213 candidates are to be selected for a range of government jobs including Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, Junior Employment Officer, Probation Officer, Sub-Registrar, Special Assistant, Sub-Divisional Assistant, Assistant Divisional Officer, Forester, Full-Time Hostel Keeper, Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector, Handloom Inspector, Junior Superintendent, Municipal Executive Officers, Junior Co-op, auditor, and interview writer.

Examination for these posts was conducted on September 14, with 5.81 lakh candidates participating. The results are expected to be announced next month.

There are 507 vacancies for Group 2 (Interview Posts) and 1,820 vacancies for Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts).