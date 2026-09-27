TNPDCL’s Saturday updates: Faulty generators, rigged mic

CHENNAI: The TNPDCL on Saturday deleted its initial explanation for the power interruption at Electricity minister R Nirmal Kumar’s event in Madurai and issued a revised statement, clarifying that the venue did not draw power from the electricity board’s network and that the 5-second interruption was instead caused by a generator fault.
The post said the event was powered by three generators and mid-way, the generator supplying the light and sound systems developed a technical problem, and the supply automatically switched to a standby generator, it said. The interruption, which occurred when a Madras High Court judge was addressing the graduation ceremony at Government Law College, caused a brief commotion.
The deleted post had attributed the outage to a jumper cut in the 110 KV Alagarkoil-Pasumalai feeder at the Ottakadai substation and had assured repair was under way. The revised statement, however, made no reference to the feeder fault.
The clarification came amid another report of power interruption at an event attended by ministers in Tiruppur on Saturday. At a meeting with farmers on the Uppar dam at Periyakomarapalayam in Dharapuram, power reportedly went off when TVK deputy general secretary Udumalai Radhakrishnan was speaking, after ministers Arunraj and Sengottaiyan and former minister Vijayabaskar had addressed the gathering.
The TNPDCL later said a power interruption had occurred around 2.23 pm on the Periyakomarapalayam 22 KV Manurpallayam feeder fed by the Poolavadi substation under Udumalpet EDC.