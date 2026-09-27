TNPDCL’s Saturday updates: Faulty generators, rigged mic

The post said the event was powered by three generators and mid-way, the generator supplying the light and sound systems developed a technical problem, and the supply automatically switched to a standby generator, it said. The interruption, which occurred when a Madras High Court judge was addressing the graduation ceremony at Government Law College, caused a brief commotion.

The deleted post had attributed the outage to a jumper cut in the 110 KV Alagarkoil-Pasumalai feeder at the Ottakadai substation and had assured repair was under way. The revised statement, however, made no reference to the feeder fault.