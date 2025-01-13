TNPDCL to inspect 13,341 LT CT connections for lavish illuminations, apply 5% additional charge

CHENNAI: To enhance revenue generation, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has directed its field officials to inspect 13,341 LT CT (commercial connections) for lavish illumination and charge an additional five per cent on the energy bills.

In a recent circular, the chief financial controller for Revenue (FAC) at TNPDCL noted that during checks of LT CT services, it was observed that many such services categorised under LT Tariff V (Miscellaneous/General Purpose), which are utilising substantial power for lavish illumination, have not been inspected or verified. As a result, they have not been billed for the additional five per cent charge.

According to the tariff order issued by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on September 9, 2022, establishments such as marriage halls, convention centres, and other commercial venues using lavish illumination should incur an additional five per cent charge on their energy consumption.

However, if these establishments have a separate service connection specifically for lavish illumination, they will not be subject to this extra charge. The commission has instructed utility officials to regularly inspect and record the status of lavish illumination usage.

In its circular, TNPDCL has set a deadline of January 31 and instructed all assistant executive engineers (AEE) in the field to inspect commercial services within their jurisdictions to determine whether there is a separate service connection for lavish illumination. If no separate connection exists, these consumers will incur the five per cent additional charge on their consumption.

A TNPDCL official clarified that LT CT services under the LT V tariff category may use power for decorative illumination temporarily for short durations. These services will be charged at the commercial tariff rate of Rs 10.15 per unit, along with a fixed charge of Rs 589 per kW per month based on the contracted load.

"If establishments use lavish illumination frequently or permanently, they will be required to obtain a regular service connection under the LT VI tariff, which will result in charges of Rs 12.85 per unit and a fixed charge of Rs 589 per kW per month," the official said.