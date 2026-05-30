TNPDCL to hire additional staff during monsoon amid complaints of night-time power outages

In a circular issued by the Director (Distribution) on May 27, TNPDCL said the additional workforce would be deployed from June 2 to July 16 to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply and to handle unexpected incidents during the monsoon season.



The move comes against the backdrop of manpower shortages that have reportedly affected fault rectification and restoration works. Consumers across Chennai and several other parts of the State have been complaining of frequent power disruptions and delays in attending to complaints, especially at night.



According to the circular, up to 10 additional personnel can be engaged in each operation and maintenance section in the Chennai and Kancheepuram regions, while hill sections such as the Nilgiris, Yercaud, Kodaikanal and Thalavady can deploy up to eight personnel. Other operation and maintenance sections across the State will be allowed to engage up to six additional workers each.



The order supersedes an earlier arrangement under which manpower had been engaged between February 1 and May 31 to meet the higher electricity demand during the summer.