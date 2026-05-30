TNPDCL to hire additional staff during monsoon amid complaints of night-time power outages

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has approved the engagement of additional manpower across its distribution circles for 45 days during the southwest monsoon, amid mounting complaints of prolonged power outages and delays in restoring electricity supply, particularly during night hours.
In a circular issued by the Director (Distribution) on May 27, TNPDCL said the additional workforce would be deployed from June 2 to July 16 to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply and to handle unexpected incidents during the monsoon season.
The move comes against the backdrop of manpower shortages that have reportedly affected fault rectification and restoration works. Consumers across Chennai and several other parts of the State have been complaining of frequent power disruptions and delays in attending to complaints, especially at night.
According to the circular, up to 10 additional personnel can be engaged in each operation and maintenance section in the Chennai and Kancheepuram regions, while hill sections such as the Nilgiris, Yercaud, Kodaikanal and Thalavady can deploy up to eight personnel. Other operation and maintenance sections across the State will be allowed to engage up to six additional workers each.
The order supersedes an earlier arrangement under which manpower had been engaged between February 1 and May 31 to meet the higher electricity demand during the summer.
TNPDCL has instructed chief engineers and superintending engineers to maintain detailed records on the engagement and utilisation of the additional workforce and strictly follow accounting and billing procedures. The utility also warned that any deviation from the prescribed norms would be viewed seriously.
The circular further stated that relatives of officials and employees should not be engaged on a contract basis and directed senior field officers to ensure strict compliance with the instructions.
Power sector officials said the temporary manpower augmentation is aimed at improving response times during monsoon-related breakdowns, including disruptions caused by heavy rain, strong winds and falling trees that often damage power infrastructure.