TNPDCL restricts 2027 power tender to coal-based plants to cut costs

The decision follows previous short-term tenders that attracted high quotations, with gas-based power stations among the highest bidders. Bids in the earlier tenders went up to Rs 37 per unit and Rs 41.50 per unit, raising concerns over the cost of procuring power from the short-term market.

The latest tender, issued on November 1, seeks to procure round-the-clock (RTC) power of varying quantities between January 18 and June 15, 2027. TNPDCL has sought 2,000 MW for the second half of January, 3,000 MW for February, 3,500 MW each for March and April, and 2,500 MW each for May and the first half of June. The tender aims to meet peak summer demand without resorting to last-minute procurement by starting the process well in advance.

The power is to be supplied round the clock, with delivery at the Tamil Nadu state periphery. The minimum bid quantum from each source has been fixed at 20 MW. Both interstate and intrastate generators and licensed electricity traders are eligible, provided they source power exclusively from coal-based thermal plants.

This marks a significant change in the procurement conditions compared with the earlier tenders, which allowed participation from different generating sources. TNPDCL has now narrowed the supply source to coal-based thermal stations, seemingly to prevent expensive gas-based generation from pushing up procurement costs.