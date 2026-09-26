TNPDCL proposes Rs 0.63/unit surcharge on open access consumers

The proposal has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) as part of the six-monthly exercise to determine the additional surcharge payable by consumers who source power through open access.

TNPDCL said that its existing power purchase agreements left it with fixed financial commitments even when some consumers bought electricity from sources other than the distribution utility. It has sought to recover the resulting stranded costs through the proposed surcharge.

According to the latest petition, TNPDCL has calculated Rs 180.91 crore as the net stranded charges recoverable from open access consumers. The calculation is based on data for the said period. The utility has estimated an adjusted open access quantum of 2,891.13 MU and arrived at the surcharge of Rs 0.63/unit.