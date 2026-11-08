TNPDCL posts Rs 4,060 crore profit, but borrowings cross Rs 1.07 lakh crore

However, the improvement in profitability has done little to ease the utility's massive debt burden, with its total borrowings crossing Rs 1.07 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026.

According to the corporation's 17th annual report for 2025-26, TNPDCL's total borrowings stood at Rs 1,07,523 crore, comprising long-term borrowings of Rs 77,565 crore. This was higher than the Rs 1,01,782 crore recorded at the end of the previous financial year.

The company's finance costs also increased substantially, rising 21.4% from Rs 10,517 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 12,770 crore in 2025-26.