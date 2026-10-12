TNPDCL plans smart meter app to track usage, pay electricity bills, lodge complaints

CHENNAI: With electricity consumers raising complaints over steep bill increases amid El Niño-linked heat and higher power consumption, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has proposed a mobile app and web portal to help consumers monitor electricity usage and costs in near real time under its project to install 1.74 crore smart meters.
The platform will enable consumers to track consumption and expenditure by time of use, day, week, month, year, and season, helping them identify periods of high consumption and understand how their usage translates into bills. Consumption patterns will be displayed through graphs and charts, with historical data available for at least 12 months. Consumers can also download this usage data in spreadsheet format.
It will also allow consumers to view bills, check outstanding dues, and payment records, download bills in PDF format, and pay bills for one or multiple accounts. It will also enable them to register complaints about power failures and faulty meters, submit requests for new connections, disconnections, load changes and meter shifting, and track the status of service requests.
Speaking to DT Next, a senior TNPDCL official said that the app will have features for prepaid metering if the utility decides to implement it in the future. Prepaid consumers will be able to check their available balance, daily consumption, and recharge history, and recharge their accounts through net banking, credit cards, and digital wallets. The system will send alerts through the app, SMS, and email when balances approach a preset threshold. Meters will also be able to alert consumers through a beep, blinking LED, or message.
Consumers will be able to access information on voltage levels, power quality, and electricity outages, including outage details displayed on a map. The app and portal will also provide information on applicable tariffs and incentives, along with energy-saving tips. A helpdesk chatbot will be integrated to assist consumers with queries and service requests.
The platform will support English, Tamil, Hindi, and other languages, with notifications also available in local languages. Consumers can register and manage their accounts, reset passwords using one-time passwords, and update their registered mobile numbers, and email addresses. The service will be accessible through Android and iOS applications and a web portal.
It will also allow consumers to initiate requests to switch between prepaid and postpaid modes through the app or portal. The system is designed to integrate with TNPDCL's existing billing and customer-care systems to facilitate the exchange of consumption, payment, and service-related information.
The proposed app and portal are part of TNPDCL's smart metering project covering 1.69 crore low-tension consumers in the Chennai Metropolitan Area, except T Nagar, other municipal corporations, and industrial and commercial consumers across the State. The project also covers 4.72 lakh distribution transformers. Government buildings, agricultural connections and huts have been excluded from the tender.
CONSUMPTION TRACKING
Near real-time electricity usage and cost
Consumption by time, day, week, month, year, and season
Graphs, charts, and at least 12 months of historical data
Downloadable consumption data in spreadsheet format
View voltage, power quality, tariffs, and incentives
Available on Android, iOS and web portal
BILLING AND PAYMENTS
View bills, dues, and payment history
Download bills in PDF format
Pay bills for one or multiple accounts
COMPLAINTS AND SERVICES
Report power failures and faulty meters
Apply for connections, disconnections, load changes, and meter shifting
Track service requests and view outage information on map
Access helpdesk chatbot