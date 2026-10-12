TNPDCL plans smart meter app to track usage, pay electricity bills, lodge complaints

The platform will enable consumers to track consumption and expenditure by time of use, day, week, month, year, and season, helping them identify periods of high consumption and understand how their usage translates into bills. Consumption patterns will be displayed through graphs and charts, with historical data available for at least 12 months. Consumers can also download this usage data in spreadsheet format.

It will also allow consumers to view bills, check outstanding dues, and payment records, download bills in PDF format, and pay bills for one or multiple accounts. It will also enable them to register complaints about power failures and faulty meters, submit requests for new connections, disconnections, load changes and meter shifting, and track the status of service requests.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior TNPDCL official said that the app will have features for prepaid metering if the utility decides to implement it in the future. Prepaid consumers will be able to check their available balance, daily consumption, and recharge history, and recharge their accounts through net banking, credit cards, and digital wallets. The system will send alerts through the app, SMS, and email when balances approach a preset threshold. Meters will also be able to alert consumers through a beep, blinking LED, or message.