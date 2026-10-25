TNPDCL plans multi-pronged procurement to manage summer power deficit

An in-house assessment has estimated the peak shortfall at 3,610-6,568 MW, while independent consultant Mercados has projected a deficit of 4,834-7,971 MW.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has cleared TNPDCL’s proposal to float a short-term tender for round-the-clock and peak-hour power between February and July 2027. The utility is preparing for a projected peak demand of 23,672 MW, against the all-time high of 21,724 MW recorded on July 14 this year. The plan seeks to secure power in advance, reducing dependence on spot-market purchases when availability is limited and prices are high.

TNPDCL’s planning mix includes about 1,500 MW through long-term arrangements, 1,500 MW through medium-term contracts, 2,000-3,200 MW through short-term or shaped procurement, and around 500 MW through power swaps and banking. Residual requirements would be met through power exchanges and other market arrangements, depending on demand and availability.

The utility’s existing procurement framework covers about 70% of its requirement through long-term arrangements and around 10% through medium-term contracts. Short-term purchases are used to meet the remaining requirement, including seasonal demand. The proposed mix is intended to complement these arrangements rather than replace them.