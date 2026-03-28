TNPDCL issues guidelines to implement subsidy for eateries

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) has issued a circular detailing how the power subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for eateries will be implemented, following the announcement made earlier this month in response to the ongoing LPG shortage.
The government had announced a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for additional electricity consumption by tea shops, restaurants, hotels, canteens, cloud kitchens and food courts that switch to electric cooking modes. The TNPDCL circular, dated March 27, sets out clear guidelines for identifying eligible consumers and calculating the subsidy in bills.
In the Low Tension category, only eligible commercial connections will qualify, and the subsidy will be given in addition to existing tariff concessions.
In the Low Tension category, the subsidy will be given in addition to existing tariff concessions, and for High Tension consumers, it will apply only if electricity is used for food-related commercial activity
For High Tension consumers, the subsidy will apply only if electricity is used entirely for food-related commercial activity. Factories or other premises with canteens can benefit only if there is a separate meter, and the facility is open to the public. Staff-only canteens will not be eligible.
High-tension consumers pay Rs 9.40 per unit, whereas low-tension consumers pay Rs 6.45 up to 100 units, Rs 10.15 per unit for 101 to 500 units and from 501 units Rs 10.45 per unit based on their consumption.
The subsidy will be calculated based on additional electricity used. Consumption after March 14 will be compared with the same period last year, and only the additional units will get the Rs 2 per unit subsidy. If last year’s data is not available, the comparison will be made with the previous month.
The billing system has been updated to automatically calculate the subsidy once the consumer is marked as eligible.
The circular also allows the subsidy to be given for past bills from March 15 onwards.