TNPDCL issues guidelines to implement subsidy for eateries

The government had announced a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for additional electricity consumption by tea shops, restaurants, hotels, canteens, cloud kitchens and food courts that switch to electric cooking modes. The TNPDCL circular, dated March 27, sets out clear guidelines for identifying eligible consumers and calculating the subsidy in bills.

In the Low Tension category, only eligible commercial connections will qualify, and the subsidy will be given in addition to existing tariff concessions.