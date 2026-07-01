TNPDCL imposes Rs 68.8 L fine for 70 theft, violation cases

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Division of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TNPDCL) detected 70 cases of electricity theft and related violations during a special joint inspection conducted across the State between June 1 and June 15.
The inspections were carried out by enforcement teams under the Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy circles, covering sub-divisions including Chennai North, Chennai West, Chennai Central, Chennai South, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Coimbatore North, Tirupur, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Vellore and Villupuram.
Officials detected 59 cases of theft and 11 other violations during the drive. Compensation of over Rs 68.80 lakh was imposed on the offenders.
The Chennai Enforcement Circle imposed compensation of Rs 15.78 lakh, while the one in Coimbatore levied Rs 26.72 lakh. Madurai and Tirchy divisions together imposed Rs 26.32 lakh.
TNPDCL said that the consumers admitted to the offences and opted for settlements by paying Rs 3.40 lakh to avoid criminal prosecution. No police complaints were registered against them.
Call 9445857591 to file complaints for theft cases in Chennai, 9443049456 in Coimbatore, 9443037508 in Madurai, and 9443329851 in Tiruchy