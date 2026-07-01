TNPDCL imposes Rs 68.8 L fine for 70 theft, violation cases

Officials detected 59 cases of theft and 11 other violations during the drive. Compensation of over Rs 68.80 lakh was imposed on the offenders.

The Chennai Enforcement Circle imposed compensation of Rs 15.78 lakh, while the one in Coimbatore levied Rs 26.72 lakh. Madurai and Tirchy divisions together imposed Rs 26.32 lakh.

TNPDCL said that the consumers admitted to the offences and opted for settlements by paying Rs 3.40 lakh to avoid criminal prosecution. No police complaints were registered against them.