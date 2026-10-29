TNPDCL gets TN govt nod to recruit 8,000 field assistants through TNPSC, fixes pay for retired staff

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has approved the recruitment of 8,000 field assistants in Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) over the next two years, while the utility has introduced standardised monthly remuneration for retired officials appointed on contract to address staff shortages in various offices.
The recruitment comes amid a significant manpower gap across the state's four power utilities, TNPDCL, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd (TANTRANSCO), Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL). Against a combined sanctioned strength of 1,40,635 posts, 65,921 posts remain vacant. TNPDCL accounts for the bulk of the vacancies, with 53,575 posts lying vacant against its sanctioned strength of 1,10,960. TANTRANSCO has 7,851 vacant posts, TNPGCL (3,075) and TNGECL (1,420).
The Energy Department issued a government order on October 28, permitting TNPDCL to fill 5,000 field assistant posts in 2027 and the remaining 3,000 in 2028 through direct recruitment conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).
The recruitment is expected to entail an annual financial commitment of about Rs 341.26 crore, according to the order. The estimated expenditure is Rs 213.28 crore for the 5,000 appointments in 2027 and Rs 127.97 crore for the 3,000 appointments in 2028.
The government has fixed the basic pay for field assistants at Rs 18,800, with a pay scale of Rs 18,800 to Rs 59,900. The estimated monthly expenditure per employee, including allowances and the employer's contribution to the Contributory Pension Scheme, is Rs 35,548.
Separately, TNPDCL has decided to standardise the monthly contract remuneration paid to retired officials appointed to various positions, citing a shortage of personnel in certain offices. The utility issued proceedings on October 27, approving fixed monthly payments based on the category of post held by the retired officials.
Under the revised arrangement, retired officials appointed to posts such as assistant audit officer, assistant engineer, junior engineer Grade-I, private secretary, section officer and superintendent will receive Rs 40,000 a month.
Those appointed as assessment officers, assistant accounts officers, assistant administrative officers, assistant personnel officers and other officials in the corresponding category will receive Rs 45,000 a month. The remuneration is fixed at Rs 50,000 for assistant executive engineers, medical officers and senior chemists, and Rs 60,000 for accounts officers, administrative officers, chief stores officers and internal audit officers.
The monthly payment rises to Rs 75,000 for posts including executive engineer, deputy chief chemist, deputy financial controller and under-secretary. Retired officials appointed as chief medical officers, deputy secretaries, financial controllers, senior personnel officers and superintending engineers will receive Rs 1 lakh a month.
For senior-most positions, including chief engineers, chief financial controllers and chief internal audit officers, the standardised monthly contract remuneration has been fixed at Rs 1.25 lakh.
The order said retired personnel from different categories were already being engaged on a contract basis as officers on special duty, consultants and special officers to perform specific assignments. The revised pay structure is intended to bring uniformity to their remuneration across offices.