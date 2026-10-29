TNPDCL gets TN govt nod to recruit 8,000 field assistants through TNPSC, fixes pay for retired staff

Under the revised arrangement, retired officials appointed to posts such as assistant audit officer, assistant engineer, junior engineer Grade-I, private secretary, section officer and superintendent will receive Rs 40,000 a month.

Those appointed as assessment officers, assistant accounts officers, assistant administrative officers, assistant personnel officers and other officials in the corresponding category will receive Rs 45,000 a month. The remuneration is fixed at Rs 50,000 for assistant executive engineers, medical officers and senior chemists, and Rs 60,000 for accounts officers, administrative officers, chief stores officers and internal audit officers.

The monthly payment rises to Rs 75,000 for posts including executive engineer, deputy chief chemist, deputy financial controller and under-secretary. Retired officials appointed as chief medical officers, deputy secretaries, financial controllers, senior personnel officers and superintending engineers will receive Rs 1 lakh a month.

For senior-most positions, including chief engineers, chief financial controllers and chief internal audit officers, the standardised monthly contract remuneration has been fixed at Rs 1.25 lakh.

The order said retired personnel from different categories were already being engaged on a contract basis as officers on special duty, consultants and special officers to perform specific assignments. The revised pay structure is intended to bring uniformity to their remuneration across offices.