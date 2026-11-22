CHENNAI: Facing a strike threat from unions representing gangmen, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has sent a proposal to the State Government, seeking its approval to reclassify 9,613 gangmen as field assistants, a move aimed at improving their career progression opportunities.
The unions had announced a fiveday strike from November 19 to 23, demanding promotion as field assistants and other service-related benefits. However, they called off the strike after tripartite meetings involving the Labour Commissioner and TNPDCL officials on November 18 and 19.
The proposal was forwarded based on instructions from Electricity minister R Nirmalkumar, who directed officials to take favourable steps for the gangmen.
Gangmen were recruited by the TNPDCL to undertake field activities, including digging trenches for laying power lines, transporting and erecting electricity poles. However, under the existing service rules, their promotional opportunities are restricted to senior gangman and chief gangman.
Consequently, they have been demanding an upgrade as field assistants, which will offer wider opportunities for career growth.