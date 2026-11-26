CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has doubled the financial approval limits of its Board Level Tender Committee and constituted a new committee headed by the joint managing director (Finance) to speed up tender approvals and facilitate the timely execution of projects.
According to proceedings issued by the corporation, the new JMD Finance Level Tender Committee (JLTC) will function between the existing Headquarters High Level Tender Committee (HQ HLTC) and the Board Level Tender Committee (BLTC) in the tender approval hierarchy. The decision was approved by the TNPDCL Board at its 141st meeting held on November 11.
The JLTC, chaired by the JMD (Finance), will comprise the JMD (Distribution), Directors (Finance and Distribution), and the concerned Chief Engineer submitting the tender proposal. It can approve material procurement tenders worth up to Rs 50 crore and works contracts worth up to Rs 100 crore.
The BLTC's approval limit has been doubled from Rs 40 crore to Rs 80 crore for material procurement and from Rs 80 crore to Rs 160 crore for works contracts. Tender proposals exceeding the JLTC's financial powers will be placed before the BLTC.
The tender approval powers of authorities from the Executive Engineer level up to the HQ HLTC will remain unchanged.
A senior TNPDCL official said the enhanced financial powers and the creation of the JLTC would help speed up tender processing, ensuring timely procurement, and execution of projects.