According to proceedings issued by the corporation, the new JMD Finance Level Tender Committee (JLTC) will function between the existing Headquarters High Level Tender Committee (HQ HLTC) and the Board Level Tender Committee (BLTC) in the tender approval hierarchy. The decision was approved by the TNPDCL Board at its 141st meeting held on November 11.

The JLTC, chaired by the JMD (Finance), will comprise the JMD (Distribution), Directors (Finance and Distribution), and the concerned Chief Engineer submitting the tender proposal. It can approve material procurement tenders worth up to Rs 50 crore and works contracts worth up to Rs 100 crore.