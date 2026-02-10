TNPDCL detects 79 power thefts in Statewide surprise inspections

CHENNAI: The enforcement wings of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) detected 79 cases of electricity theft and seven other violations during surprise joint inspections conducted between January 16 and 31 this year across multiple electricity distribution circles in the State.
The checks covered areas under the Chennai, Coimbatore, Palladam, Tirupur, Udumalpet, Mettur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai electricity distribution circles.
The inspections were carried out by enforcement sub-divisions in Chennai Central, North, West and South, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore North, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Vellore and Villupuram. Based on the violations detected, TNPDCL levied compensation amounting to Rs 99.45 lakh on the consumers involved. Officials said that the amount assessed towards compensation for power theft and related offences stood at around Rs 99.45 lakh.
As the consumers admitted to the offences and opted for settlement to avoid criminal proceedings, a compounding amount of Rs 4.99 lakh was collected. Consequently, no criminal complaints were registered with the police.
To report instances of power theft to enforcement officials, call the Executive Engineer (Enforcement) at 9445857591 (Chennai), 9443049456 (Coimbatore), 9443037508 (Madurai) and 9443329851 (Tiruchy)