TNPDCL detects 79 power thefts in Statewide surprise inspections

As the consumers admitted to the offences and opted for settlement to avoid criminal proceedings, a compounding amount of Rs 4.99 lakh was collected. Consequently, no criminal complaints were registered with the police.

To report instances of power theft to enforcement officials, call the Executive Engineer (Enforcement) at 9445857591 (Chennai), 9443049456 (Coimbatore), 9443037508 (Madurai) and 9443329851 (Tiruchy)