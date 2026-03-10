TNPDCL denies Rs 397 crore loss in transformer procurement before Madras High Court

Arappor Iyakkam and AIADMK functionary E Saravanan have sought a direction to register an FIR and constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under HC supervision to probe the alleged scam.

It was contended that in 2021-2023, nearly 28,000 transformers were procured, resulting in an alleged loss of Rs 397 crore to the State exchequer. Arappor Iyakkam and Saravanan had filed PILs before the HC alleging irregularities in the procurement of 28,000 transformers in TN and claiming that the process had resulted in a loss of Rs 397 crore. They sought directions to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to constitute a SIT to probe the alleged irregularities.