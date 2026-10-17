TNPDCL conducts mock drills in 17 circles across 14 coastal districts ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has successfully conducted emergency response mock drills in 17 electricity distribution circles across 14 coastal districts to prepare for power infrastructure damage and outages during the Northeast Monsoon.
Energy and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said the exercises were conducted from September 28 to October 14 to ensure public safety and restore power supply swiftly in the event of cyclones, heavy rain and flooding.
Emergency response teams comprising officials and field workers from neighbouring distribution circles were formed to carry out restoration work during disasters. Each team had around 20 personnel, supported by vehicles, including lorries and jeeps.
The drills involved removing damaged electric poles and erecting replacements, restoring tilted poles safely, replacing snapped or damaged power lines and repairing damaged electrical infrastructure. The exercises also aimed to improve coordination among field personnel and expedite power restoration during emergencies.
The mock drills were conducted in Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.
The exercises are expected to improve TNPDCL's preparedness to handle monsoon-related outages and infrastructure damage.
The minister urged the public to avoid approaching low-hanging or snapped power lines and electric poles. People who spot fallen wires should not touch them and must immediately inform TNPDCL. He also advised residents to follow electrical safety precautions during rain and flooding.