TNPDCL begins annual security deposit review, industry fears fresh financial burden

In a circular issued on July 30, TNPDCL directed field officials to review the adequacy of security deposits maintained by HT consumers and LT Current Transformer (LTCT) and IIIB industrial consumers for 2026-27 based on EB charges paid during the preceding 12 months.

Although the ASD exercise does not cover domestic consumers, industrial units whose power bills have increased over the past year are likely to receive higher ASD demands as the security deposit is directly linked to average annual electricity charges. Industry representatives said the timing could not have been worse.

Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA) coordinator J James said that the MSMEs were already reeling under higher power costs following the steep increase in fixed charges for LTCT consumers during the recent tariff revision.