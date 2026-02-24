TNPDCL awards 558 MW supply contract to Adani Power

Adani Power, India's largest private power producer with an installed capacity of 18.15 GW, said Moxie Power Generation emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender, quoting a tariff of Rs 5.91 per unit. The power supply under the contract will commence from April 1, 2026.

Moxie Power operates a 1,200 MW thermal power plant comprising two 600 MW units in Thoothukudi. With the latest award, both units of the plant are now tied up under power supply agreements.