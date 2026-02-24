TNPDCL awards 558 MW supply contract to Adani Power

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has issued a Letter of Award to Adani Power's subsidiary, Moxie Power Generation Ltd, for supplying 558 MW of power for five years, following a competitive bidding process.
Adani Power, India's largest private power producer with an installed capacity of 18.15 GW, said Moxie Power Generation emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender, quoting a tariff of Rs 5.91 per unit. The power supply under the contract will commence from April 1, 2026.
Moxie Power operates a 1,200 MW thermal power plant comprising two 600 MW units in Thoothukudi. With the latest award, both units of the plant are now tied up under power supply agreements.
The company said more than 95 per cent of its total operating capacity is currently secured through medium to long-term power purchase agreements, providing long-term revenue visibility and reducing exposure to short-term market volatility. It aims to achieve near-100 per cent contract coverage for all its operational and under-construction plants in the coming years.
The additional 558 MW of contracted capacity is expected to strengthen power availability in Tamil Nadu, improve grid stability and support uninterrupted electricity supply to households, businesses and industries.
Securing power at a competitive tariff is expected to help ensure more affordable and dependable electricity for consumers over the contract period.