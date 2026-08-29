TNPDCL assistant engineer arrested for Rs 15,000 bribe

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Prakash, who runs ELK Crafts Enterprises at Nathakattu Pirivu in Thekkalur, had applied to change the tariff of his commercial electricity connection to an MSME connection.

Esakimuthu, Assistant Engineer, TNPDCL, Thekkalur East, Avinashi, allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 for processing the request. The demand was later reduced to Rs 15,000.

Prakash, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the DVAC’s Tiruppur detachment. A case was registered and a trap was organised on Friday.