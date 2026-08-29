TNPDCL assistant engineer arrested for Rs 15,000 bribe

CHENNAI: An Assistant Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 as bribe from an entrepreneur for processing a tariff change request.
According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Prakash, who runs ELK Crafts Enterprises at Nathakattu Pirivu in Thekkalur, had applied to change the tariff of his commercial electricity connection to an MSME connection.
Esakimuthu, Assistant Engineer, TNPDCL, Thekkalur East, Avinashi, allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 for processing the request. The demand was later reduced to Rs 15,000.
Prakash, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the DVAC’s Tiruppur detachment. A case was registered and a trap was organised on Friday.
Before the trap, Esakimuthu allegedly received an advance of Rs 5,000. During the trap operation, he allegedly received the remaining Rs 10,000 from the complainant.
The Assistant Engineer was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.