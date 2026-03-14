TNPDCL announces wage revision

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has announced a wage revision for its employees and officials after several rounds of negotiations with trade unions and staff associations.
As per the decision, employees will receive a 6 per cent salary increase on the pay drawn on December 1, 2023. Employees and officials who had completed 10 years of service as of that date will also receive an additional 3 per cent increase as service weightage.
Officials will further be granted a special allowance ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000.
Arrears arising from the wage revision will be calculated notionally from December 1, 2023, while monetary benefits will be provided from December 1, 2025. For the interim period between December 1, 2023 and November 30, 2025, employees will receive Rs 500 per month for 24 months as compassionate allowance.
Arrears for the period from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2025, will be paid in a single instalment.
The final round of talks between trade union representatives and officials’ associations was held on March 13, 2026, at the TNPDCL headquarters in the presence of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Chairman, where an amicable settlement was reached.