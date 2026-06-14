TNPDCL allows pole-climbing shoes for Field Assistant physical test

In a proceeding issued on June 12, TNPDCL said that the decision was taken following approval by its Board to provide an additional option for candidates appearing in the physical test conducted as part of the recruitment process for 1,850 Field Assistant vacancies.

The recruitment process, approved by the Board and notified through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), consists of a written exam followed by a physical test, for which the norms were originally prescribed in a March 10, 2020, proceeding of the erstwhile Tangedco.

Under Activity I of the physical test, candidates are required to climb a 9-metre (30-foot) PSC pole, carry a rope connected to a three-phase cross arm, fix a wooden support for a footrest, secure a safety belt rope to the pole, install the cross arm at the top of the pole, and safely descend. The entire exercise must be completed within eight minutes in a single attempt.