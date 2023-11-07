TNPCB's Deepavali advisory: Burst crackers between 6-7 AM & 7-8 PM

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has issued an advisory appealing to people to burst crackers only for two hours -- from 6 am to 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm – on Deepavali, as permitted by the state government in line with a Supreme Court order.

In a release, the board has also dos and don'ts for a safe Diwali, which include bursting firecrackers producing less air and noise pollution in a commonplace with the permission of district administration or local bodies.

The Board urged residents to avoid bursting joined (series) firecrackers or sara vedi and stay away from hospitals, schools, courts, places of worship, huts and areas prone to fires.

Noting that bursting crackers had become a customary act of celebration, the TNPCB said it could also cause deleterious effects on public health and the environment.

"Further considering the significance and the harmfulness caused due to the bursting of crackers to the Environment and Health of the people and there on to protect the environment, the TNPCB every year taking various follow-up actions in this regard. Accordingly, action is taken to create awareness among the public through schools, colleges, Eco clubs and the National Green Corps (NGC) with the help of School Education, Higher Education Departments and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Departments, Director General of Police, all District Collectors, Director of Environment and Commissioners of all Municipal Corporations in Tamil Nadu, " it said.