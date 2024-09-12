TNPCB seeks space for e-waste management in industrial parks

CHENNAI: With electronic waste (e-waste) becoming a huge environmental concern, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has asked the Industries, and Housing and Urban Development departments to allocate land to manage e-waste in industrial areas.

According to a government document, the land is sought in all the existing and upcoming industrial areas for "environmental management of e-waste." The move is based on the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022 (EWM Rules) that came into force on April 1, 2023. However, it is learnt that the Industries or Housing and Urban Development departments have yet to allocate land.

The Rules mandate the state governments to earmark or allocate industrial space or a shed to dismantle and recycle e-waste in the existing and upcoming industrial parks, estates and industrial clusters.

"TNPCB is in the process of collaboration with the UK Deputy High Commission to carry out e-waste inventorisation and gap analysis projects. TNPCB instructed all the producers registered under the EWM Rules, 2016, to migrate and register under the new EWM Rules, 2022. As of March 11, 463 producers and four recyclers were registered under these rules," the document said.

As per the TNPCB's annual report for the financial year 2022-2023, as much as 35,153 tonnes of e-waste were collected, and 34,212 tonnes of materials were recovered from the collected e-waste.

Planned obsolescence

On the other hand, A Shankar Prakash, a researcher, alleged that planned obsolescence by manufacturers is one of the primary reasons for the generation of huge quantities of e-waste. Planned obsolescence means designing products with limited lifespans to boost sales.

"Companies often limit spare part production or stop manufacturing them, forcing the consumers to buy new products or create e-waste. It's crucial to hold companies accountable and shift towards sustainable production and consumption," he said.

A study in New Delhi revealed that 74 per cent of consumers change their mobile phones due to high repair costs or functionality issues. Shankar Prakash pointed out this study and explained that planned obsolescence drives sales by making devices seem outdated. "Techniques include slowing down phones, using low-quality materials and designing irreparable devices," he added.