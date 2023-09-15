TNPCB requests eco-friendly Ganesh Chathurthi

CHENNAI: As the state to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a set of guidelines to prevent pollution of water bodies during immersion of Ganesh idols.

In a press release issued on Friday, the TNPCB said that idols made up of only natural, bio-degradable, eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic, inorganic raw materials such as traditional virtuous clay and mud as well as free from Plaster of Paris (PoP), plastic and thermocol (polystyrene) will alone permitted for safe immersion in water bodies.

"Only dried flower components, straw may be used for making ornaments of idols and natural resins of trees may be used as a shining material for making idols attractive. Use of single-use plastic and thermocol materials shall not be permitted strictly and eco-friendly materials like straw should be used in making idols or decoration of idols/pandals/tazias in order to prevent pollution in water bodies, " the release said.

It added that the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes/oil paints for painting idols should be strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye based paints on idols should be discouraged instead eco-friendly water-based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used. For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and natural dyes shall be used in place of disposable material containing paints and other toxic chemicals, it said.

The board also requested the devotees to immerse the idols only in the places notified for each district by the District Administrations and also by the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board. The public are requested to celebrate Vinayagar Chathurthi festival in an eco friendly manner, it said.