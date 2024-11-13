TNPCB releases directory of manufacturers of eco-alternatives to plastic

CHENNAI: Organising large family events without affecting the environment will become easier as Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has released the ‘Directory of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Eco-Alternative Materials for Single Use Plastics in Tamil Nadu – 2024’ on Wednesday.

Minister for Finance and Environment Thangam Thennarasu released the directory at the Eco-Alternatives Conclave 2024, organised by TNPCB, in Chennai. The directory has the details about manufacturers and suppliers of eco-alternative products of all the districts.

Speaking at the conclave, the minister said that 238 single use plastic (SUP) manufacturing units have been closed across the State.

“Enforcement of plastic ban is effective in TN. But, enforcement alone cannot bring major changes. Viable and sustainable alternatives to SUP are needed. Manjappai was a symbol of ignorance in the past. Now, it’s a symbol of innovation. Several states in the country are following the Manjappai vending machine initiative,” he explained.

Adding that CM Stalin’s goal is to make alternative materials more affordable, Thennarasu pointed out: “The State government will provide a 25% capital subsidy of up to Rs 1.50 crore to companies that make eco-alternatives. Women SHGs will be involved in plastic eradication measures by appointing them as Climate Warriors.”

During the conclave, Thennarasu felicitated start-ups and firms, who won in Bagathon 2024, a competition conducted to encourage innovation in creating sustainable and affordable cloth bags.

P Senthilkumar, secretary to environment, climate change and forest department, admitted that some vendors were still using SUP surreptitiously. “People who use them are aware about the ban. Excessive packaging in quick commerce (food, grocery deliveries) has become a burden on local bodies,” he added.

During one of the panel discussions titled ‘Navigating a successful SUP ban: Policies and best practices for promoting eco-friendly alternatives’, Katta Ravi Teja, regional deputy commissioner (North), GCC, said for the last 2-3 years, the number of plastic raids have increased but the collection of fine amount is decreasing. “This shows a reduction in plastic usage. However, SUP is prevalent among small and street vendors. If we start fining the public, who use banned plastic, we’ll ensure eradication of SUP,” he opined.

Senior officials from Kerala, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra state pollution control boards and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shared SUP scenarios in their respective states.

Panel discussions on requirements of food delivery companies, hotels, packaging units and street vendors, and scaling the production of eco-alternatives were held. Officials from TN Guidance, Women Development Corporation, TN RISE and other government agencies discussed the support system being provided by the government to manufacturers of eco-alternatives.