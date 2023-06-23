TNPCB launches smartphone application to fight single use plastic

CHENNAI: In a move to effectively implement the ban on single use plastic (SUP) in the state, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has launched a smartphone application and website using which the citizen can know the location of Manjappai vending machines as well as raise complaints pertaining to the banned items.

According to a TNPCB statement, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests and the TNPCB are jointly implementing the ban on SUP from 2019. Based on this, TNPCB and urban local authorities are conducting district-wise inspections and awareness campaigns against SUP products.

As a part of World Environment Day, minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan launched the Manjappai App and Website on June 6. This website and app are available in Tamil and English.

While application can be downloaded from Play Store, the website can be accessed using www.tnpcbmeendummanjappai.com link.

The Manjappai website and the application are designed in a way to enable the public to easily know the details of SUP items banned by both the state and central government. Details of various Eco-friendly product manufacturers and also district wise recyclers of classified plastic waste are provided in website.

District wise locations for Manjappai Vending machines and plastic bottle crushing machines are also available in the website, the statement said.

Moreover, people can register complaints against the use of banned single-use plastics items and upload videos related to single use plastic ban.

TNPCB has appealed citizens to eliminate SUP and take a pledge against the banned items.