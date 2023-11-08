TNPCB hackathon to find cheaper cloth bags

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote a cheaper alternative to the plastic bags, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to conduct a hackathon to identify new techniques in producing low-cost cloth bags.

"Anyone with solutions can participate in the hackathon. The participants are expected to pitch technologies, raw materials and production methods to produce cloth bags that are cheaper. Out of the total ideas received, candidates with best ideas will be invited to do a presentation," R Kannan, Member - Secretary of TNPCB, said.

The pollution control board will appoint experts and academicians as judges, who will select the winning ideas. The intention of the hackathon, which is named 'Oru Ruba Manjappai' (One rupee cloth bag), is to promote cheapest cloth bags, and not necessarily bags that cost Re.1, Kannan added.

"We will ensure the public knows about the technologies to produce cheaper cloth bags. This will create a business model, which could help self-help groups and super markets, who are providing cloth bags to customers," Kannan opined.

It may be noted that the TNPCB has installed more than 100 Manjappai vending machines across the state under the 'Meendum Manjappai' campaign. Presently, 10 such machines are installed in Chennai alone including inside Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex.

Even though the TNPCB spends around Rs. 20 per bag as production cost, bags are being distributed to the public at lesser costs. Recently, the government has announced plans to install Manjappai vending machines inside malls.

Under the campaign, more than 12.69 lakh raids have been conducted across the state against single-use plastic items and seized 2,146 tonnes of plastic items. In Chennai, more than 8.77 lakh raids were conducted and 448 tonnes of plastic items have been seized as of September.