TNPCB gives clean chit to pesticide unit: NGT raises suspicion

CHENNAI: Noting that the manufacturing date of a product manufactured from a pesticide unit is much before the issuance of Consent to Operate (CTO), the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to verify the aspect.

Earlier, the pollution control board gave a clean chit to the firm as it said it is adhering to all the conditions. Rajesh Khanna, the petitioner alleged that the unit is in operation even before the issuance of the CTO.

While hearing a case against a pesticide and infecticide unit in Kaverirajapuram village in Thiruvallur district, noted a TNPCB report that said that the unit was not in operation before CTO, which was issued on March 14, 2023.



"However, it is stated that the trade effluent generated from wet scrubber bleed-off is disposed of to the solar evaporation pan which has the capacity of 0.03 KLD discharge. This raises a doubt that the unit might have been in operation even before obtaining the Consent to Operate," the Tribunal observed.

Meanwhile, the Tribunal found out, while analyzing pamphlets of the products, that one of the products had a manufacturing date as December 2022 and expiry date as November 24.

"If the unit was not in operation prior to the issuance of the Consent to Operate in March 2023, how was the production done and labelled," the Tribunal raised suspicion.

Directing the unit to file its response, the Tribunal instructed the TNPCB to verify the aspects raised. Meanwhile, in its inspection report, TNPCB said that the unit is functioning in compliance with the conditions imposed by the board.