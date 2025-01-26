Collection, clean-up, create awareness: Tamil Nadu begins year-long anti-plastics drive

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has kick-started the year-long ‘Meendum Manjappai’ drive to collect plastic waste across TN, on Saturday. As per a TNPCB release, the drive will consist of 3 key components – a plastic collection drive, clean-up drive, and awareness activities aimed at educating the public about plastic pollution.

The drive will be conducted on the 4th Saturday every month. The recyclable waste will be sent to recycling facilities, while non-recyclable waste will be directed to cement industries for co-processing, contributing to sustainable waste management. The drive was successfully inaugurated on Saturday by Minister Thangam Thennarasu in Virudhunagar.

The public health department and local bodies have also conducted campaigns urging the public to use cloth bags and reduce plastic waste in Chennai.