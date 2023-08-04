TNPCB announces public hearing on Kattupalli port expansion

CHENNAI: Even as the environmentalists oppose the expansion of Kattupalli Port, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to conduct a public hearing meeting on September 5.



According to a notification issued by the TNPCB, the meeting will be held on the project land in Kalanji Village located on Kattupalli to Pazhaverkadu Road opposite Kalanji hamlet of Kattupalli Panchayat. Public can make suggestions and objections on the revised master plan of the development of Kattupalli Port.

Fishermen around Kattupalli and Pazhaverkadu oppose Rs. 53,000 Crore expansion project proposed by Adani Group citing degradation of coastal ecosystem and their livelihood. As per the proposal, the port will handle 320 million tonnes of cargo per annul from the present 24.65 million tonnes per annum.

Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, recalled that DMK opposed the project during the AIADMK rule. "The election manifesto also promised that the party will oppose the project. The government should withhold the notification, " a statement said.

The statement warned that the project will put 40 lakh people in Chennai and Kancheepuram under dangers of flood. Moreover, the USA has entered into an agreement with L&T to use the port, and the expansion will threaten the state.

Nityanand Jayaraman, an environmentalist, said that Adani's proposed Kattupalli port expansion will destroy fisher livelihoods, endanger Chennai and hurt fragile Pulicat wetlands. "Hope @mkstalin will fulfil election promise to scrap Adani Port expansion proposal. Why has TNPCB announced public hearing for project? It will harm 100,000 fishers, worsen flood risk for Chennai-Thiruvallur, " he tweeted.