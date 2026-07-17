TNMSC clarifies claims of alcohol content in paracetamol syrup

In an official clarification, TNMSC said batch no. TN2504041 of Paracetamol Paediatric Syrup IP 125 mg/5 ml, manufactured by Adroit Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, was procured during the 2024-25 financial year under a purchase order dated August 2, 2024.

"The subject batch was tested by the empanelled laboratory of TNMSC and declared to be of Standard Quality," the corporation said. It added that several other batches of the same formulation supplied by the manufacturer had also been certified as standard quality by the Government Analyst at the Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chennai.