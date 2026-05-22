TNLDC launches State’s first Livesquare meat and fish outlet in Chennai's Saidapet

A senior official in the TNLDC told DT Next, "In the first phase, this Livesquare project has been launched at the veterinary services department, Saidapet and Padappai campuses. It's a home for meat lovers."

All types of poultry and animal meats are being sent from the Kattankulathur farm. "After seeing the response from the public, the project will be expanded to other places," said the official.

Across the State, the department runs 2,740 veterinary dispensaries, 153 veterinary hospitals, 30 veterinary clinician centres, and 840 veterinary sub-centres. Of these, many campuses contain unutilised land or buildings.