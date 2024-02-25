TNLA Speaker M Appavu accepts Vijayadharani's resignation

CHENNAI: Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, M Appavu, on Sunday accepted the resignation of Congress MLA S Vijayadharani.

The Speaker took the decision as Vijayadharani had sent her resignation letter to him on Saturday (February 24).

Vijayadharani, a three-time MLA and a prominent face in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), resigned from the State Assembly and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

She joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge Arvind Menon and co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.