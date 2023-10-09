TNLA session to end in three days

CHENNAI: The session of the just-commenced Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would be wound up in two days on October 11.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which met under the chairmanship of Speaker M Appavu at the Assembly Secretariat Monday afternoon, decided to wrap up the session on October 11.

According to a release issued by State Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, the House would debate on the demand for grants for the first supplementary estimates of the 2023-24 fiscal on October 10.

On the final day, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu would reply to the debate.

On the same day, the House would review and pass the various bills tabled in the State Assembly.

The House would meet at 10 am daily.