TNLA passes four Bills

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Assembly passed four bills on Thursday, to bring amendments to the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act and a bill to repeal the Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation Act.

The panchayat needs to be transformed from a conventional infrastructure-creating entity to a livelihood-assuring, livelihood-facilitating institution that ensures real convergence to eliminate poverty, eradicate illiteracy, and ensure a better standard of living needs of the inhabitants.

"Accordingly, the government of Tamil Nadu being a leading state in livelihood promotion and sustainable development, have decided to amend Sub-Section (2) of Section 111 and Sub-Section (2) of Section 112 of TN Panchayat Act 1994 suitably to empower the local body with additional functions and enable them to function vibrantly," said Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy in the statement of objects and reasons.

Another amendment has been made in the Act to change the age limit of the State Election Commissioner as recommended by the Task Force. As per the recommendation, the government has decided to fix the TN State Election Commissioner's tenure for five to six years or 65 years of age, whichever is earlier, and without any provision of extension, the minister said in a statement.

Hitherto, the TN State Election Commissioner's term of office was two years and he was eligible for re-appointment for two successive terms.

Bill to repeal Veda Niyalam as memorial passed

The House passed the bill to repeal the Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalalithaa Memorial Foundation Act 202 (Tamil Nadu Act 32 of 2020). It was enacted to establish a foundation for making long-term arrangements for the conversion of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's residence 'Veda Nilayam' at Poes Garden into a memorial, for its upkeep.

Citing the Madras High Court order dated November 24, 2021, the minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity M P Saminathan, in the statement of objective, said that the land and building of Veda Nilyam were acquired and handed over to the legal heirs of the late CM.

"Thus, the purpose for which Tamil Nadu Act 32 of 2020 has been enacted no longer exists and the Act has, therefore, become obsolete. The Government has therefore decided to repeal the said Act," the minister said.