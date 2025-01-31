TNJFU, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham tie up to address critical challenges in fisheries sector

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have tied up to address critical challenges in the fisheries sector through innovative technologies and sustainable solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalised at the TNJFU vice-chancellor Dr N Felix’s office, sources from the university said.

Accordingly, the strategic collaboration combines Amrita’s expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics with TNJFU’s knowledge of fisheries science.

The partnership will focus on real-time monitoring of fish stocks, optimized aquaculture operations, waste reduction, and sustainable waste treatment technologies to enhance efficiency and resilience across the fisheries value chain.

Collaborative efforts with TNJFU, led by Dr. Cheryl Antony, Director of Research, and Dr Jeya Shakila, Dean of FCRI Ponneri, have already identified key areas requiring immediate attention. The partnership envisions a sustainable and globally competitive fisheries sector through innovation and interdisciplinary research.

At present TNJFU's priority areas of research includes cage culture of fishes in open water bodies, bio-floc technology in fish farming, culture of L Vannamei in freshwater and nutritional requirement studies in fish and shellfish.

In addition, investigations on emerging fish and shellfish diseases in Tamil Nadu, the development of vaccines, and herbal ingredients with nutraceutical and immuno-stimulant formulations for the control of fish and shellfish diseases were done by TNJFU.