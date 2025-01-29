TNJFU, Amrita univ to fight hurdles in fisheries sector

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have joined hands to address critical challenges in the fisheries sector through innovative technologies and sustainable solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalised at the office of Dr N Felix, vice chancellor, TNJFU, university sources said.

Accordingly, the strategic collaboration combines Amrita Vishwa’s expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics with TNJFU’s knowledge of fisheries science.

The partnership will focus on real-time monitoring of fish stocks, optimised aquaculture operations, waste reduction, and sustainable waste treatment technologies to enhance efficiency and resilience across the fisheries value chain.

The initiative led by Dr Cheryl Antony, Director of Research, and Dr Jeya Shakila, Dean of FCRI, Ponneri, has already identified key areas of research including cage culture of fishes in open water bodies, biofloc technology in fish farming, the culture of Litopenaeus vannamei in freshwater, and nutritional requirement studies in fish and shellfish.

In addition, research to control emerging fish and shellfish diseases in Tamil Nadu and vaccine development were done by TNJFU.