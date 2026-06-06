TNGECL to dismantle NCES wings at Udumalpet and Tirunelveli after irregularities surface

CHENNAI: Alleging large-scale corruption in the granting of approvals for solar and wind power projects, Electricity Resources Minister R Nirmal Kumar directed the dismantling of the Superintendent Engineer-headed NCES wings at Udumalpet and Tirunelveli, centralising all renewable energy project approvals at the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) headquarters in Chennai.
The decision was taken at a review meeting he chaired at the TNEB headquarters on June 1 in the presence of senior officials of TNEB and its subsidiaries.
According to sources, the NCES wings at Udumalpet and Tirunelveli will no longer issue approvals for renewable energy projects. All approvals for solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects will henceforth be issued by the NCES wing at the headquarters, while the regional units will carry out only engineering-related works.
The move came after allegations of irregularities in the sector. TNGECL director (in-charge) and chief engineer P Chandrasekaran was placed under suspension on May 19 after irregularities were detected in the approval and allocation of green energy projects. The government has also temporarily withheld all retirement benefits of former TNGECL Director (Technical) S Mangalnathan, who has been linked to the allegations under investigation. He had retired from the service on April 30.
The minister also directed officials to establish a single-window clearance system for solar, wind, and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects. The proposed system, expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, aims to streamline approvals and improve ease of doing business for project developers.
NCES wing officials have been instructed to furnish developer-wise details of approved capacity, actual capacity utilised, and the balance capacity available before the next review meeting. The data is expected to provide a clearer picture of project allocations and utilisation across the State.
In the transmission sector, TANTRANSCO has been directed to undertake a comprehensive assessment of renewable energy connectivity at existing 400 kV and 230 kV substations. The transmission wing has been asked to prepare details of the actual connected solar and wind generation capacity at each substation and the balance capacity available for future projects.
The operation wing will provide real-time data, while the NCES wing will furnish developer-wise information, including allocated capacity and the substations to which projects are connected.
The minister also sought a detailed presentation on renewable energy evacuation infrastructure and the availability of transmission capacity for accommodating additional renewable energy projects.