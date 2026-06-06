TNGECL to dismantle NCES wings at Udumalpet and Tirunelveli after irregularities surface

The decision was taken at a review meeting he chaired at the TNEB headquarters on June 1 in the presence of senior officials of TNEB and its subsidiaries.

According to sources, the NCES wings at Udumalpet and Tirunelveli will no longer issue approvals for renewable energy projects. All approvals for solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects will henceforth be issued by the NCES wing at the headquarters, while the regional units will carry out only engineering-related works.