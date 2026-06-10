TNERC pulls up TNPDCL over vacancies in consumer grievance forums

The regulator observed that some of the posts have remained vacant for more than a year, undermining the statutory mechanism established for addressing consumer complaints under the Electricity Act and the Commission's regulations.

Warning of possible action for non-compliance, TNERC said any failure to fill the vacancies within the stipulated period could attract proceedings under Section 142 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The Commission directed the Director (Distribution) to instruct chairpersons of the forums concerned to coordinate with the respective nominating authorities and take immediate, time-bound steps to fill the vacancies. It also stressed that all forums should function with the prescribed member strength as mandated under the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum and Electricity Ombudsman Regulations, 2004.

TNERC has asked TNPDCL to submit a consolidated compliance report on the status of appointments and action taken by June 15. Copies of the communication have also been sent to the utility's Chairman-cum-Managing Director and senior distribution officials for review.