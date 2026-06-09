TNERC pulls up TNPDCL over vacancies in consumer grievance forums

The regulator observed that some of the posts have remained vacant for more than a year, undermining the statutory mechanism established for addressing consumer complaints under the Electricity Act and the Commission's regulations.

Warning of possible action for non-compliance, TNERC said any failure to fill the vacancies within the stipulated period could attract proceedings under Section 142 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The Commission directed the Director (Distribution) to instruct chairpersons of the concerned forums to coordinate with the respective nominating authorities and take immediate, time-bound steps to fill the vacancies. It also stressed that all forums should function with the prescribed member strength as mandated under the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum and Electricity Ombudsman Regulations, 2004.