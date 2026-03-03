TNERC orders compensation to wind power firm for feeder outages

The petition was filed by SEP Energy Private Limited, which operates 8x250 MW wind generating units in the Tenkasi. The company supplies electricity to various consumers through open access under energy wheeling and banking agreements with TNPDCL.

The firm claimed that between 2019 and 2025, it suffered significant generation losses due to frequent line outages and feeder breakdowns in the 11 KV and 33 KV feeders connected to the Alangulam and Keelavaranam substations. It contended that the outages were due to poor maintenance of the distribution network and sought compensation of over Rs 1.11 crore, including interest up to May 31, 2025.

TNPDCL opposed the claim, arguing that it was barred by limitation and that many of the outages were caused by force majeure events such as lightning, bird hits and falling trees. It also contended that the petition suffered from non-joinder of necessary parties.