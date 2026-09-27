TNERC orders adjustment of Rs 256 crore excess power subsidy

However, TNERC found an additional Rs 29.49 crore payable to TNPDCL for categories where actual subsidy exceeded the provisional amount. This included Rs 10.05 crore for common supply and Rs 8.85 crore for lift irrigation.

Quarter-wise, the excess subsidy stood at Rs 36.08 crore in the first quarter, Rs 3.89 crore in the second, Rs 54.63 crore in the third and Rs 161.73 crore in the fourth quarter.

The commission also identified an additional Rs 3.47 crore subsidy requirement due to wrong classification of automatic meter reading units in the first quarter. After accounting for this, the excess subsidy to be adjusted in the second quarter of 2026-27 was fixed at Rs 252.86 crore.

TNERC directed TNPDCL and the government to adjust it in the second quarter of 2026-27.