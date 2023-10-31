TNERC creates subsidised common supply connection for small apartments after CM's announcement

CHENNAI: Days after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the reduction of energy charges for common power supply connections in small apartments, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has ordered the creation of a new tariff category - 1E - for the domestic common power supply connections with Rs 5.50 per unit for the small apartments which would come into effect from November 1.

CM MK Stalin has announced that it would reduce the energy charges for the common supply service connections to Rs 5.50 per unit from Rs 8.15 per unit for the small apartments with less than three floors and 10 dwelling units and without a lift.

However, the fixed charges will remain at Rs 102 per kW for both the 1D and 1E categories, according to the TNERC order.

The TNERC order said that the GoTN has issued a policy directive in the interest of the public for the benefit of small apartments in the entire State as proposed by the Tangedco chairman.

"The State government shall release additional provisional subsidy in advance to compensate for the shortfall in revenue to Tangedco due to the reduction of the tariff," it said, adding that the new tariff would come into effect from November 1.

Tangedco sources said that tariff conversion from 1D to 1E for the small apartment would be effected after inspection by the officials to verify whether it meets the conditions of less than three floors and 10 dwelling units without lift.

"We have the data of apartments and households with 1D connections. We will visit those premises and effect tariff conversion after verification," the official said.

There are about 3 lakh service connections in the I-D category across the State.