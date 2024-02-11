TNERC comes out with guidelines to compensate RE generators for curtailment

CHENNAI: In a shot in the arms of the solar and wind power generators, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has come out with guidelines on the curtailment of renewable energy proposing payment of compensation for loss of generation due to the non-availability of the grid beyond minimum duration.

For the first time, the wind and solar power generators would be compensated for the loss of generation if the State load despatch centre curtailed the generation for any reason other than grid operational safety.

In a detailed draft procedure for "Management of RE curtailment for wind and solar generation", the commission said that curtailment of renewable energy by the system operator is likely to have a significant impact on the pace and feasibility of RE deployment going forward in the nation.

"Curtailment of RE mostly happens due to grid congestion, non-up gradation of the grid to fully utilise the RE power. As the grid upgradation efforts require a longer horizon to implement, immediate solutions to address the impacts of curtailment is required through suitable regulatory mechanism," it said.

The draft guidelines classify curtailment situations into grid security and operational categories.

Grid security refers to maintaining crucial parameters like frequency and transmission line loading within permissible limits.

Curtailment may be ordered if these parameters deteriorate beyond specified thresholds, endangering grid safety and reliability.

On the operational side, curtailment may occur due to factors like transmission congestion, low demand periods coinciding with high renewable generation, and state under-drawal beyond volume limits allowed by central regulators.

Solar and wind generators will receive compensation for generation losses from curtailment unrelated to grid security, with distribution companies bearing the cost. Compensation calculations are outlined for wind, solar, and hybrid projects based on CUF, average generation, and PPA tariffs.

The draft specifies communication protocols for curtailment instructions and places compliance responsibility on renewable generators and qualified coordinating agencies.

Non-compliance can lead to grid disconnection and penalties.

The TNERC has invited feedback from stakeholders on the draft procedures by February 29, 2024.