TNERC clears 600 MW solar power purchase at Rs 3.19/unit

In an order dated October 22, the commission approved the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd's (TNPDCL) proposal to procure the power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at a discovered tariff of Rs 3.12 per unit, plus a trading margin of Rs 0.07 per unit payable to SECI.

The arrangement includes a 300 MW/1,800 MWh energy storage system, enabling the state to draw 300 MW of storage-backed power for six selected hours within the peak-hour window of 6 pm to 9 am the following day. TNPDCL will receive 600 MW during solar generation hours.

According to TNPDCL's projections submitted to the commission, the state's peak-hour power shortage could rise to 16,332 MW by 2034-35, compared with 9,735 MW in 2026-27, before accounting for the planned procurement considered in its analysis. Even after factoring in proposed procurement, the utility projected a peak deficit of 7,037 MW in 2026-27, increasing to 14,457 MW by 2034-35.