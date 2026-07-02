TNERC chairperson should not be appointed from TNEB, says consumer body

It argued that retired officials continue to receive pensionary benefits from the utility and may find it difficult to take regulatory decisions against their former employer when consumer interests require such action.

The organisation said this situation weakens public confidence in the regulator's independence and claimed that the Commission has, in the past, not been able to effectively regulate or enforce compliance against the electricity licensee, causing hardship to consumers.

Kathirmathiyon said most electricity regulatory commissions in other States do not appoint serving or retired officials of the regulated utility as chairperson, helping preserve their independence and credibility.

The representation suggested appointing the chairperson from among retired High Court judges, senior civil servants or other eminent persons meeting the statutory qualifications. It also recommended appointing technical members from outside the TNEB and TNPDCL establishment to ensure expertise without institutional bias.

Stressing that an independent regulator is vital for consumer protection and improved governance of the power sector, the organisation said the appointments should reflect the government's commitment to transparency, impartiality and accountability.